Gal Gadot Looks Back At 2020 Viral Imagine Cover, Admits It Was ‘premature, In Poor Taste’

Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot recently reflected on the criticism she had received for her video cover of the John Lennon classic song Imagine. During the initial days of the pandemic in the US, the actor had teamed up with a host of celebrities, including actors Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Pedro Pascal, and Mark Ruffalo, for the cover of the 1971 track. Even though Gal said she meant it as a mark of solidarity, she was ridiculed for being insensitive and elitist.

In March 2020, Gal posted a video on her Instagram, which showed her singing Imagine. As per Gal, it was supposed to be a statement of solidarity with those battling with Covid-19. “We are in this together, we will get through it together,” she had captioned the post. However, she received a ton of backlash for it with many criticising the video as tone-deaf.

Gal Gadot looks back at her viral Imagine cover video



Now, after a year, the actor gave an explanation on the same during her interaction with InStyle magazine for their February edition. She admitted that releasing the video was not the right thing to do then. Sharing her thoughts on the same, the 36-year-old Israeli actor said that the pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here (to the US) in the same way. She was seeing where everything was headed, but (the video) was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. She admitted that it was in 'poor taste.'

In October 2020, she told Vanity Fair magazine that through the video she wanted to send light and love to the world. “I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend,” the Red Notice actor had said told the magazine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to leave her fans spell bounded with her next film The Death on the Nile. The upcoming film features an ensemble star cast including Annette Benning, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, and Letitia Wright.





IMAGE: Instagram/gal_gadot