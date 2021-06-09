Gal Gadot Marks Ocean Day With Sweet Picture From Her "favourite Place"; View

International star Gal Gadot recently took to social media to share her love for the ocean through a stunning picture. In the photograph, the actor can be seen vibing with nature while being dressed in a gorgeous orange outfit. She has mentioned in the caption for the post that the picture has been clicked at her favourite spot on the planet. Gal Gadot’s fans flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her frequent updates on the feed.

Gal Gadot’s favourite spot

Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot recently shared a photograph on her Instagram feed and fans have been loving every bit of it. In the candid picture shared, the actor was seen sitting on the beach while wearing a sweet smile on her face as she spends a few moments with nature. The picture has a silhouette effect as the sun falls in the background of the photograph. Gal Gadot can be seen sitting on her knees while letting the soft sun glare fall on her face.

In the picture, Gal Gadot wore an orange outfit which is partially wet from the ocean water. The maxi dress was attached with a long scarf around the neck which gives the outfit a unique pattern. Gal Gadot’s hair was left open for the picture while she has opted for a pair of simple stud gold earrings.

In the caption for the post, Gal Gadot spoke about Ocean Day, which falls on June 8, every year. She wrote that the picture has been clicked at her favourite spot, which makes it even more special. The actor also added a simple ‘wave’ emoticon to express her thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Gal Gadot’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, various people have spoken highly of the picture while complimenting the actor’s beauty. A few of the fans have also used a set of emoticons to express themselves. Have a look.

