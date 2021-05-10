Gal Gadot Opens Up On How 'Justice League' Writer Joss Whedon 'threatened' Her Career

Gal Gadot, known for her portrayal as Wonder Woman, recently opened up about her issue with one of the creators of the movie Justice League, Joss Whedon. She revealed during a recent media interaction how Joss Whedon threatened her career while they were on the sets of Justice League.

According to reports by N12 News, Gal Gadot opened up about the previous reports of her accusing Joss Whedon’s abusive behaviour on the sets of Justice League and added how he threatened to harm her career. She previously mentioned in a statement that she had certain issues with Joss Whedon in 2017 when the director of Justice League, Zack Snyder, left the production of the movie after he lost her daughter. She then mentioned how she handled the issue when Joss Whedon threatened her that if she did something, he will make sure that her career becomes miserable. She then stated how she took care of the issue on the spot. It was also reported a while ago how the clash between Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon originated when the former raised an objection over a few lines in the script.

It isn’t just Gal Gadot who came forward to openly talk about her issues with Joss Whedon, but also another artist from the movie named Ray Fisher. Fisher took to his Twitter handle to talk about how Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, unprofessional, abusive and completely unacceptable. This led to many other artists come forward to take a stand for Fisher.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020



Gal Gadot’s movies

Gal Gadot has been gearing up for two of her highly anticipated movies namely Red Notice and Death on the Nile. In the action-comedy thriller, Red Notice, she will be seen alongside two other prominent artists, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The movie has been slated to release in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mystery thriller, Death on the Nile has been set to have a theatrical release in February 2022 after being delayed a couple of times due to the pandemic.

