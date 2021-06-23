Gal Gadot Poses With Wheel Of New Wonder Woman Car; Says 'no Invisible Jet But It Will Do'

On June 23, 2021, Gal Gadot took to her official Twitter handle and dropped a pair of pictures featuring herself and a custom car. The Wonder Woman star revealed that she is keeping in character a picture featuring a customized car with a DC hero's logo. In the pictures, she can be seen sitting behind the wheel that had Wonder Woman's symbol on the horn and dashboard. Sharing the pictures, Gal Gadot did not specify if the car is hers or others.

Gal Gadot poses in Wonder Woman car

It's no invisible jet but I guess it will do :) pic.twitter.com/G4sxSZ8bCd — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 22, 2021

In the pictures, Gal can be seen sporting her casual look and flaunting her huge smile while posing for the camera. She wore a green coloured shirt which she paired with torn jeans. She went for subtle makeup and completed her look with a pair of dark shades. As for the caption, she wrote, "It's no invisible jet but I guess it will do" with a smiley emoticon.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and a string of comments. A fan commented that 'Please Gal returns with shield and sword in Wonder Woman 3'. Another one said that 'the pictures are beautiful'. A netizen exclaimed that 'it's almost like how DC Batman has his own Batmobile and now DC Wonder Woman has her own car'. Another one chipped in 'The WonderCar (not so fast or furious)' with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A Twitter user exclaimed 'Oh my love!' with red hearts.

After Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on television on HBO Max during the Christmas holiday in 2020, the makers, Warner Bros., was quick to confirm the third film focusing on the character was on the way. Gal and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins were confirmed to return for the sequel. In an interview with Collider, Patty had said that they 'have sort of plans for what will go first and try to organise how multiple things can happen'.

A peek into Gal Gadot's photos on Instagram

