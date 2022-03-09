Gal Gadot Reacts To Alia Bhatt's Post About Her Hollywood Debut In 'Heart Of Stone'; See

Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia's career graph is indeed on a rise and recently she joined the list of celebrities who made their debut in Hollywood. As the Raazi actor is all set to share screen space with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey fame Jamie Dornan in their upcoming project Heart of Stone. On the account of Women's day, Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and treated her fans with the delightful news and recently Hollywood star Gal Gadot reacted to Alia's post.

Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt's post

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood divas, Alia Bhatt is all set to add an international feather to her hat. The actor officially announced her Hollywood debut on March 8. The Student of the Year star took to her Instagram handle and shared the screenshot of the tweet shared by Hollywood entertainment portal Deadline that had the exclusive news of Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut. As soon as the news surfaced online, a lot of celebrities from the film fraternity including Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday among many others poured in congratulatory wishes for the actor.

But what caught the netizen's attention was Gal Gadot's reaction, as she enthusiastically supported her future co-star. Gadot took the comments section and dropped a raised hands emoji to congratulate Alia.

Netizens showered love on Alia Bhatt's post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Whoooooahhhhh 🔥🔥❤️❤️ two wonder women in ❤️❤️ @aliaabhatt @gal_gadot 😍😍😍 can’t wait!!" another wrote "All the best for your future endeavours ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

More about Heart of Stone

Reportedly, Tom Harper is all set to wear the director's cap for the film Heart of Stone. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have penned the script. The film is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano. The movie is touted to be a spy thriller. While not much about Alia Bhatt's character is known, the film will seemingly be released on Netflix.

