Gal Gadot Reacts To Margot Robbie’s Wish To Cast Her In Barbie Movie

Gal Gadot recently reacted to Margot Robbie’s wish to cast her in the upcoming Barbie movie. Robbie, in a recent interview, said she visualised the Wonder Woman star as the Barbie in her mind. She also claimed how Gadot’s "Barbie energy" served as a model for casting all Barbie characters in the movie.

Reacting to this sweet compliment from Robbie, Gadot thanked her in her Instagram stories. She assured of her availability for the next Barbie movie and expressed her excitement to watch the film. She wrote, "I am in for the next one sister!!! Can’t wait to watch her.” In a conversation with Vogue, Robbie had said, “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

More about Greta Gerwig's Barbie

Earlier today, the soundtrack lineup of Barbie was released by its makers. The star-studded lineup of artists featuring in the soundtrack comprises Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Khalid, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Lizzo, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and the Kid Laroi. It will release on the same day as the film. A new trailer of the film was also shared online by the makers, showcasing the journey of Barbie to the real world.

Giant blowout party ✅

Planned choreography ✅

New #BarbieTheMovie Trailer ✅

Only in Theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/5FCuoIvYRR — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) May 25, 2023

Greta Gerwig is the director of Barbie, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. The other actors in the star cast include John Cena, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa and more. Together with Noah Baumbach, Gerwig penned the screenplay for the film. The film was produced with help from Mattel Films, Heyday Films, and Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment. Ynon Kreiz from Mattel and Josey McNamara from LuckyChap are executive producers. Warner Bros will release "Barbie" in theatres around the country on July 21.