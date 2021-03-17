Gal Gadot Recalls Wearing Extravagant Golden Armour In 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot received a massive makeover for her recently released superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984. The movie brought DC’s most famous female superhero to the 1980s, giving her an epic new look which fans were dying to see. Along with breath-taking action sequences, Gadot rocked her brand new golden suit and now in a recent conversation with ComicBook, the actor candidly spoke about her golden armour.

She said the first time she got into the room with Lindy Hemming and showed her the sketches for the costume, Gadot immediately became excited. The Wonder Woman actor believed that she is the luckiest woman on the Earth that she got an opportunity to wear the golden swag. Apart from being excited to wear the extravagant costume, she also revealed that it was the most comfortable suit she’s ever worn.

It took them hours of fitting to get the end result, however, in the end, she was super happy with the Golden armour. With the new suit, another factor that piqued fans curiosity was the return of Chris Pine aka Steve Trevor. Not only did she fought with the iconic DC villain Cheetah, but the comeback of Steve also took fans on an emotional roller coaster ride. For the unversed, in the previous Wonder Woman film, Steve sacrifices his life in order to help Diana to defeat the God of War, Ares.

Talking about the same, Gal said that Chris was one of the reasons why the movie became successful. According to her, they share great chemistry and working with him is always delightful for her. The fact that the makers found a way to bring Chris back, added a whole new meaning to the film. This also contributed towards having a great impact on Diana’s journey in the film, says Gal.

Dwelling on the details of her character, Gal explained that Wonder Woman’s core values are ‘love, compassion, peace and hope’. Gal believes that these values are something that leaves everyone inspired. “She’s everyone’s superhero, it’s universal. Everyone can relate to that”, added Gal Gadot. For her, she is the type of superhero whose biggest weapon is her heart. Wonder Woman 1984 released theatrically back in the month of December, now the film will be made available for digital downloads from March 30 onwards.