Gal Gadot Reveals What She Does To Ensure That She Stays In Shape For Her Roles

Gal Gadot knows a lot about maintaining her superhero form, and the Wonder Woman 1984 actor is now revealing her secrets to fans. In a recent interview with Shape, Gadot revealed the exact diet she follows to maintain her fitness and health. What's even great is that the majority of what she does is genuinely doable. Continue reading to learn the exact diet and training that allows her to maintain the physique that her projects require.

Gal Gadot's fitness mantra

Gal Gadot revealed that she started off her day by drinking tons of water. She said that hydration was very important for her and she would never start off her day without first consuming a glass of water. She even went so far as to say that she drank water like a camel. She further added, “I have a full, chilled bottle of Smartwater + Clarity before coffee or anything else". Gal Gadot is even the face of the water bottle brand she swears by.

The next thing she said was that she always stuck to a Mediterranean diet as she had tried and tested it and she knew she could get results from it. She further added that she was not one to just jump on any new viral diet that was said to be good but always stuck by what she knew and believed in. She shared that she loved eating and cooking food from the Mediterranean diet. Gadot's Mediterranean-inspired Wonder Woman 1984 diet featured eggs and avocado, tomatoes, as well as quinoa, salads containing grilled fish, and wild rice with veggies as well as grilled steak, as per Gadot's coach, Magnus Lygdback who spoke to Women's Health earlier.

One thing that Gal Gadot was insistent on while getting in shape was that she allowed herself some indulgences. She said she was not a saint and on occasions would break all diets. She said she enjoyed the occasional cheeseburger and fries but severely limited how far she could allow herself to slip given that she felt better when she was following her diet.

The actor also shared that she tried never to miss her workout. She said that no matter what happened she tried to stick to working out in some shape or form. She revealed that while going to the gym was difficult during the pandemic, she was finding out newer ways to exercise at home, instead of giving it a pass. She said she still tried working out three to four times a week at home though it was no easy feat with Gal Gadot's kids at home.

Gadot further enumerated that it was not only her physical well being that she focused on. She also made sure to be mindful of her mental health and practice meditation as regularly as possible. Yoga and a good night’s sleep were absolutely essential to her.

IMAGE: GAL GADOT'S INSTAGRAM

