Gal Gadot, Reynolds & Johnson Crack Up At Every Point While Filming 'Red Notice'; WATCH

Hollywood stars Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson recently shared the screen space in the record-breaking Netflix film Red Notice. Ever since the film debuted on the OTT giant, the actors have been celebrating its success. They have appeared in several interviews and have also talked about their experience of working with each other. The makers and cast of Red Notice have now dropped the official bloopers, which reveal how the trio cracked up each other while filming.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recently shared an official bloopers video from Red Notice shoot. The three minutes 16 seconds long video is nothing but a compilation of the film's cast leaving each other in splits while shooting. The video begins with one of Ryan Reynolds, who played Noah Booth, scenes in which he talks about Cleopatra's bejewelled eggs. The scene soon cuts to the cast cracking up. The clip further saw the three actors making each other laugh out loud. Sharing the bloopers, Gal Gadot asserted she cracks up a lot. She also called her fellow stars the funniest men ever and wrote, "What happens when you cast me with the two funniest men ever? well, I crack up, a lot! Red Notice bloopers are here!"

Dwayne Johnson on working with Reynolds and Gadot

Dwayne Johnson also shared the same video and wrote about his own experience of working with Gadot and Reynolds. The former wrestler penned he had a blast with his two co-stars. He further mentioned he stopped trying not to laugh years ago and wrote, "Between @gal_gadot @vancityreynolds and myself ~ man we had a blast. Clearly, I stopped giving a f**k many years ago when it comes trying NOT TO LAUGH." The Rock further wrote about his co-stars and asserted he has been friends with the Deadpool star for the past 20 years. He wrote, "Plus, Ryan and I have been friends for 20years so we know exactly how to push each other’s buttons in these scenes to get the other to laugh." Dwayne Johnson also gave the Fast And Furious star a new nickname, Gal 'giggles' Gadot and wrote, "And when Gal “giggles” Gadot loses it, it’s game over for all of us."

