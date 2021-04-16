Last Updated:

Gal Gadot Says Princess Diana Should Be The Wonder Woman, Calls Her An 'inspiration'

Gal Gadot in an interview mentions that she was truly inspired by Princess Diana to create her version of Wonder Woman. Read ahead to know more about it.

Gal Gadot revealed that the late Princess Diana served as a major inspiration for her in creating her version of Wonder Woman. The actor who has now starred in a couple of films as Wonder Woman, in an interview with Vanity Fair, stated that she took inspiration from the Peoples Princess while watching a documentary based on her life. Gal Gadot mentioned in the interview that she was watching an interview about Princess Diana and she was touched by one part of the interview that showcased the love and compassion the princess had for the people. 

Princess Diana inspired Gal Gadot's character as Diana Prince and Wonder Woman 

Gal then explained the process of how Princess Diana became her inspiration for Diana Prince and Wonder Woman. The actor said that it was during a scene from the documentary that made her exclaim, "that should be the wonder woman we have". Further on Gal revealed how she would incorporate certain aspects from Princess Diana’s life into her character as Diana Prince and Wonder Woman. The actor spoke of how moved she was by her compassion and thus wanted to show that aspect of Wonder Woman’s nature. Gal Gadot said that she deliberately wanted to show Diana's vulnerabilities and heart through her character. Therefore, she took inspiration from the Princess and tried to incorporate them within her character who is often looked upon as a strong goddess.

Gal Gadot addressed this aspect by saying that one has always viewed Wonder Woman as a super-strong figure who has it all and is perfect. However, she was very inclined on incorporating the values of the people’s Princess and thus laid the groundwork for her version of the Amazon warrior. She explained how Princess Diana used her powers for the benefit of others, which was something she too wished to incorporate in Wonder Woman as a character. She mentioned that even outside of the world-saving duties of a superhero, within the films she uses her powers to engage with people and help them in some way. Her latest film Wonder Woman 1984, dives deep into this aspect of the character.

