Gal Gadot Shares Adorable Video Of Dancing With Her Daughter, Fans Call Her 'Queen'

Actor Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share a new reel in which she can be seen with a baby bump, dancing with her daughter. In the video, Gal Gadot can be seen dancing to the song called End of the Road by Noga Erez. On March 1, 2021, Gal Gadot announced her third pregnancy by sharing an adorable family photo.

Gal Gadot shares an adorable video of dancing with her daughter

Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share a new video in which she can be seen dancing with a baby bump while her daughter can be spotted dancing in the background. In the caption, she wrote, "You go girl! @nogaerez". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Gal Gadot's post. The post garnered over eight lakh likes on Instagram and more than three thousand comments. Several users called her 'Queen' while several others showered their love with emojis. Check out the reactions to her post below.

Gal Gadot's social media presence

Gal Gadot is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a video from the sets of Wonder Woman 1984. Gal Gadot recently received a SAG award in the category of Actor for Outstanding Action Performance. In the caption, Gal expressed her gratitude to the whole action-coordinating team of Wonder Woman 1984. She wrote, “Huge CONGRATS to our unbelievable #WW84 stunt team for winning the Actor for Outstanding Action Performance by a stunt ensemble tonight at the @sagawards!They are the hardest working people in the bizz, amazing artists and athletes and not only were they such a huge part of this action packed film. But they were also crucial in keeping the cast and crew safe. We are so grateful for each and everyone of you and the incredible work you've put into this movie!Thank you all”. Take a look at her post below.

Gal Gadot on the work front

Gal Gadot was last seen playing the role of Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In 2021, she played the role of protagonist in Wonder Woman 1984 which is a sequel to the 2017 film called Wonder Woman. She is currently working on a project called Red Notice. The release of her film called Death of the Nile got delayed because of the pandemic and is currently scheduled to release on February 11, 2022.

