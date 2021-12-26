Gal Gadot Shares BTS Images From 'Wonder Woman 1984' On Its One Year Anniversary

Gal Gadot's powerful performance in the Wonder Woman franchise made her a household name across the world, leading her to global stardom and recognition. Her character was highly appreciated in the film Wonder Woman 1984, and it's been a year since its release and Gal Gadot recently, took to her Instagram handle and shared some Behind-the-scene images from the shoot of the film.

Here take a look at Gal Gadot's post:

Gal Gadot is now celebrating the anniversary of Wonder Woman 1984 by sharing BTS photos from the set. In the picture, we can see the cast of the film, including Pine, Pascal, and Wiig goofing around on the set, as well a few images can be seen with Jenkins too.

Captioning the post The Wonder Woman wrote- "WW84 is one year old! Can't believe it's been a whole year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts!". She also expressed that she feels extremely honoured playing the character, adding to which she says-" I'm so grateful and honoured to be playing such an amazing character, to spread her powerful message and to share her wonder with all of you. Can't wait to be back in those boots". Netizens showered love on the post and flooded the comments sections with fire emojis.

About the movie Wonder Woman 1984

Although Gal Gadot appeared in popular films like Fast & Furious, she immortalized the role of Diana Prince to become one of the most loved superheroes in Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the film, co-starring Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. The film is set in 1984 during the Cold War, and it centrally revolves around Diana and her past love Steve Trevor, and how the duo face-off against Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.

The film is helmed by Patty Jenkins. Gal was appreciated for her role but the film did not live up to the expectations and received critically poor reviews. One of the reasons for its negative reception by the audience and critics was its long delay and unexpected narrative.

Gal Gadot's next films inline

Gal Galot has films like Death on the Nile and The Flash up her sleeves. Death on the Nile is a Kenneth Branagh directorial venture. Both the films will come on floors next year in 2022.

IMAGE: GAL_GADOT/INSTAGRAM