Gal Gadot Strikes A Pose While Working Out At A Gym, Says She Is "loving It"

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her working out. The 36-year-old actor who is known for her sassy superhero avatar as Wonder Woman had recently revealed how she maintains her fitness and shared her diet with a magazine. Now, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor has shared a glimpse of her sweating it out.

Gal Gadot is 'loving' to work out

In her Instagram post from Tuesday, June 15, Gal Gadot was seen striking a pose in between working out at a gym. The Justice League actor was seen in a spaghetti athletic tank top and wore a number of chains on her neck. The actor was seen breaking a sweat during a workout in the picture and posed with a victory symbol in her hand. The Miss Israel 2004 expressed her love for working out in the caption and wrote, "Still working out, still loving it!" with a victory hand and muscle emoticon.

Gal Gadot fans lauded her efforts in the comments with many dropping clapping hands emoticons in the comments. One fan wrote in the comment, "This your glowing is so phenomenal". Another fan wrote, "You're my idol! So inspiring!" with several red heart emoticons. The Fast & Furious actor's fans dropped several heart eyes with a smiling face, fire, and red heart emoticons in the comments.

Recently, in an interview with Shape, Gal Gadot revealed she tried never to miss her workout and she would make herself stick to her routine. She opened up that it was difficult for her to work out during the pandemic since the gyms were shut but she would find newer ways to stay fit by exercising at home. For diet, Gadot said she drank oodles of water and stuck to Mediterranean food, which she loved to cook as well. She also added she would sometimes break the diet and enjoyed occasional cheeseburgers and fries.

A look at Gal Gadot's photos

Earlier this month, Gal Gadot added a couple of photos of her at a beach and penned a note on what made her calm and happier. In the images, the Triple 9 actor was seen glowing with a smile while wrapped up in a blanket. Gal Gadot wrote in the caption, "Took some time off and spent it at my favorite place, the sound of the waves, the smell of the ocean, the sand in my toes, those always make me calmer, happier and ready for anything...".

IMAGE: GAL GADOT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.