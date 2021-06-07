Gal Gadot Takes Some "time Off" To Spend Quality Time At Her Favourite Place; Read

Wonder Woman 1984 actress Gal Gadot announced her pregnancy in March this year and seemed to have been spending some quality time with her family and nature. The actress took to her Instagram to share snaps of her enjoying a cool breeze on an evening stroll at her 'Favourite place'. Check out Gal Gadot's latest post about what makes her calm.

Gal Gadot's 'favourite place'

The 36-year-old actress shared two pictures of her glowing at the beach while wrapped up in a blanket. She informed her fans that she took a break to spend some time at her 'favourite place'. Describing her calm feelings while at the beach, the actress could not help but admire nature's beauty in front of her. Gal Gadot wrote, 'the sound of the waves, the smell of the ocean, the sand in my toes, those always make me calmer, happier and ready for anything'.

Netizens' reaction to Gal Gadot's latest post

The fans appeared excited for the actress for taking some time off while pregnant. The comment section was spammed with heart emojis and people marvel at her glowing beauty. While on the other hand, some fans speculated that the actress was back in her country and spending time with her family in Israel.

Pic Credit: Gal Gadot IG

More on Gal Gadot's Instagram photos and videos

Enjoying a massive following of over 50 million followers, the actress shares moments from her personal and professional moments with her family. From announcing her pregnancy to sharing BTS videos and photos of her latest movies, Gal makes sure to keep her fans updated via social media. Recently, the actress shared a 'Thank you' note for the team of her recent initiation 'Women of IMPACT'.

Adding to her saga of 'Thank you' notes, one of the most successful Gal Gadot movies, Wonder Woman completed 4 years since its release. The actress shared a compilation of photos from the movie and thanked the people involved in the project. She also shared a fun monochrome video where she can be seen enjoying the pool. Check out Gal Gadot's latest photos and videos here.

IMAGE- GAL GADOT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.