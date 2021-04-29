Gal Gadot To Produce And Star In 'Meet Me In Another Life' Feature Adaptation

Actor Gal Gadot is riding on the success of her superhero films Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League. She still has a couple of projects lined up for this year. Meanwhile, the actor has signed on to a new project, which will be an adaptation of a fresh book.

Gal Gadot to star in and produce 'Meet Me in Another Life'

According to Deadline, Atlas Entertainment and Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s production banner Pilot Wave have acquired the rights to Meet Me in Another Life, the debut of author Catriona Silvey. The Wonder Woman star will headline the film adaptation. The novel was published on April 27, 2021, by HarperCollins’ William Morrow.

Meet Me in Another Life revolves around a man and woman who must solve the mystery behind their continued meeting in different versions of reality. Strangers in a foreign city, the fates of Thora and Santi intertwine when they encounter each other. At first, they mutually identify a similar spirit in one another: someone who shares their avid curiosity, and is craving for more in life than what they have been given.

Their meeting is cut short due to a tragic accident. However, they meet again in several of their lives as friends, lovers, and enemies. Thora and Santi have to figure out the meaning of their reconnections before their attachment ends.

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano said that Catriona Silvey's characters are 'beautifully explored and deeply complex'. Their reincarnations sometimes are bordered on taboo and the payoff of their self-discovery feels genuine and earned. They are thrilled to partner with Chuck Roven and Richard Suckle to bring this story with many layers on the big screen.

Roven and Suckle will produce for Atlas Entertainment. They asserted that the author's "spectacular novel is provocative, unique, and wildly cinematic'. It seamlessly combines a timeless love story, thriller, and sci-fi tale. They are incredibly excited to bring this story to life especially with their partners Gadot and Varsano.”

Catriona Silvey stated that as a writer, she is "so inspired" by the storytelling possibilities of film. She mentioned that she is "beyond thrilled" that a team that has been involved in some of her absolute favourites will be giving her book a whole new life in another medium. More actors will join the Meet Me In Another Life cast

