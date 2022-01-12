Gal Gadot To Produce The Remake Of 1955 American Romantic Thriller 'To Catch A Thief'

As the fans eagerly await the release of Gal Gadot's highly-anticipated movies, it was unveiled that she will be producing an iconic movie's remake directed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1955. To Catch a Thief is one of the popular American romantic thriller movies that won various awards and accolades and was a huge hit among the fans.

'To Catch a Thief' in works with Gal Gadot

According to the reports by Deadline, To Catch a Thief movie released in 1955, directed by Alfred Hitchcock and based on the 1952 novel of the same name by David Dodge. is in early development. The fans will also be thrilled to know that Gal Gadot will be producing the film with Jaron Varsano through their company Pilot Wave. The movie is being set up by Paramount while Fast and the Furious’s Neal Moritz will also be backing the project.

To Catch a Thief, featuring Cary Grant as John Robie, the 1955 movie follows the story of a retired cat burglar who wants to save his reputation by catching a goon targeting wealthy tourists of the French Riveria. Other popular cast members of the movie included actors namely Grace Kelly as Frances Stevens, Jessie Royce Landis as Jessie Stevens, Charles Vanel as Monsieur Bertani, John Williams as H. H. Hughson, Brigitte Auber as Danielle Foussard, Georgette Anys as Germaine, housekeeper, Jean Martinelli as Foussard, Danielle's father and many others.

Gal Gadot's movies

Gal Gadot was last seen in the 2021 American action comedy movie, Red Notice in which she was seen alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the lead. She currently has a lot on her plate with a couple of movies namely Death on the Nile, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cleopatra and Wonder Woman 3. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Death on the Nile is the upcoming mystery thriller movie in which Gadot will be seen alongside Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal and others. On the other hand, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be directed by Marc Webb in which Gadot will be essaying the role of Evil Queen in the film while Rachel Zegler will be playing the role of Snow White.

Image: Instagram/@gal_gadot