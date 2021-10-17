Gal Gadot To Reprise Her Role In 'Wonder Woman 3' As Per Director Patty Jenkins

Director Patty Jenkins confirmed that Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman in a third film during the DC FanDome 2021 event on Saturday, October 16. Jenkins gave an update on the film's progress and assured it will be exhilarating during a talk with Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the 1970s series.

Jenkins, who directed the first two Wonder Woman films, spoke at the DC event on the character's meaning to her and other themes. However, in a major update, she focused on the upcoming Wonder Woman film. She said,

"We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal, who's so bummed not to be here, who's the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting, so she was so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all, three, very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3."

Gal Gadot to be seen in Wonder Woman 3 as per director Patty Jenkins

In June, Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano welcomed their third child. The couple's two daughters are Alma, 9, and Maya, 4. Jenkins had hinted that Wonder Woman 3 would not take place in the past. She said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the next film in the franchise will be the main plot, but she didn't say where it will take place. While the third instalment has been formally confirmed, there is no release date or more information available.

Wonder Woman - Part 1

Wonder Woman (2017) was directed by Patty Jenkins. It was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It was produced by DC Films in cooperation with RatPac Entertainment and Tencent Pictures. It was based on the same-named DC Comics character. It is a part of the DC Extended Universe's fourth instalment (DCEU). The film was based on a screenplay by Allan Heinberg and a story by Heinberg, Zack Snyder, and Jason Fuchs. The movie showcased an all-female Amazonian race's Princess Diana who saves US pilot Steve. Thereafter, she enters the land of men after learning about a conflict to prevent Ares, the god of war, from completely destroying humanity.

Wonder Woman 1984 - Part 2

The film depicts Diana and her past boyfriend Steve Trevor as they battle Maxwell Lord and Cheetah in 1984 during the Cold War. Wonder Woman is up against two foes - cunning entrepreneur Maxwell Lord and Barbara Minerva, a former friend turned antagonist. In the meantime, she happens to run across her love interest. It's the follow-up to 2017's Wonder Woman and the DC Extended Universe's ninth instalment. Patty Jenkins directed the film, which was based on a story by Johns and Jenkins and was based on a narrative she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. Fans are now trying to predict what storyline the third part of the movie series will take. Some of them are even putting forwards their hopes for the character cast and the timeline it is to be set in.

wonder woman 3 definitely has the potential to be a monumental film that takes us back to themyscira and embraces the greek roots that have been present within her stories for many years; characters like circe, nubia, and donna troy also need to be introduced on-screen with diana pic.twitter.com/mAoDJtkhMr — 𝓂𝒶𝓈𝑜𝓃 📽 (@zxbojniks) October 16, 2021

(IMAGE: AP)