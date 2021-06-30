Gal Gadot Welcomes Third Baby Girl With Hubby Jaron Varsano; Fans Congratulate Her

On June 29, 2021, Gal Gadot took to her official Instagram handle and announced that she, along with her hubby Jaron Varsano, has welcomed their third baby girl, Daniella. She dropped an adorable picture where her family of five can be seen posing in a bed together. Gal and Jaron also share two girls- Alma, 9 years old, and Maya, 4 years old. Many of her fans congratulated the Wonder Woman actor in the comments section of the post.

Gal Gadot has a trio of daughters!

In the picture, the 36-year-old actor can be seen posing with her hubby and daughters. Gal Gadot's children can be seen lying between their parents and flashing their bright smiles. In the joyful picture, Gal Gadot's husband can be seen clicking the selfie picture while the other family members pose cheerfully. As for the caption, Gal penned, "My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG" with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the picture of Gal Gadot's third child was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Many celebrities also took the opportunity to congratulate the actor. Several fans congratulated her while a few others simply dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, "Love you and your family God bless you" with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one added, "So cuteeeeeee. Aw this is such a wholesome photo. Daniella is a beautiful name" with red hearts. A netizen chipped in, "Wow that was quick. congratulations" with several lovely emoticons. Another one penned, "You are such a beautiful family".

Gal Gadot's pregnancy speculation started surfacing on the internet at Golden Globes in the month of March when she was dressed in a loose-fitting white gown. She confirmed her pregnancy in the same month in an Instagram post. She posted a rare family picture in bed. In the picture, Gal Gadot's husband placed his hand on her baby bump. She captioned the snap, "Here we go again".

IMAGE: GAL GADOT'S INSTAGRAM

