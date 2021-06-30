Gal Gadot Welcomes Third Child; Wishes Pour In From Kate Hudson, Priyanka Chopra & Others

Gal Gadot had shared the news of her third pregnancy with her fans earlier this year, stating that her family was expanding. The actor has two daughters with her husband Jaron Varsano. She recently took to Instagram to announce the news to all of her fans and followers. Sharing the picture of her whole family, along with the new addition, she said, My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired ) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG”. She also peppered her caption with a few emojis.

Gal Gadot's third baby gets a warm welcome

The picture shows Gal Gadot, Gal Gadot’s husband, her two older daughters and the youngest daughter who she has named Daniella. The picture is a sweet family portrait of them all that is being clicked by Gal Gadot’s husband, Jason. They all have big smiles on their faces and the little one is being carried by one of Gal Gadot’s daughters. Gal Gadot is holding onto her older daughter as she rests on her hand. She does look really tired in tune with what she said in her caption. But overall they all seem to be really thrilled at the new addition to the family.

People from all around the world took to Gal Gadot’s Instagram to wish her on her baby. Many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kate Hudson took to Instagram to wish Gal Gadot and Gal Gadot’s third baby. Priyanka Chopra commented on the picture saying ‘congratulations’ and followed that up with a string of hearts. Kate Hudson also commented using hearts to convey her wish. Most of the other people commented on the post by congratulating the new mother and wishing her luck for her future endeavours. The post received a lot of love, amassing 2.3 million likes and over twenty thousand comments.

Gal Gadot had made her pregnancy announcement with a picture very similar to what she has posted now. There too Gal Gadot and her family were on the bed. The only difference was where before they were holding her stomach, now they were holding the baby.

