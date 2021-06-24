Gal Gadot Wishes Husband On Birthday With Mushy Pics, Writes 'luckiest Girl To Have You'

Gal Gadot took to her Instagram on June 24 to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Jaron Varsano. The actor posted a series of pictures with her husband. In the first picture, Gal Gadot's husband is seen adorably hugging her as she gives a goofy expression. In other pictures, Gal Gadot and her husband are seen getting romantic and mushy with each other as they enjoy dates together. The last picture spots Gal Gadot and her husband posing in a chopper with their gears on.

Gal Gadot also penned a heartfelt note, "Happiest birthday to my one and only @jaronvarsano ! I’m the luckiest girl to have you in my life. I love you more with every day and I’m grateful that the world has brought us together.

May you always be blessed with luck, love and happiness." (sic) Fans in a huge number send in birthday wishes for Gal Gadot's husband. Isla Fisher send in a birthday wish to Jaron by appreciating his coffee-making skills as she wrote, "Happy birthday @jaronvarsano no one makes coffee like you handsome !"

Gal Gadot also shared an Instagram story wishing her 'love' happy birthday. It was a video of the duo enjoying themselves in a stadium. Gal Gadot's Instagram story saw her singing a song while she gets mushy with her husband and kisses him in the end. She posted the story writing 'Happy Birthday love'. Check out.

Gal Gadot poses in Wonder Woman car

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman has gained global stardom and in the recent past, the actor posted pictures as she posed in a customised DC car. In the pictures, she can be seen posing sitting on the driver's seat behind the wheels that had Wonder Woman's symbol on the horn and dashboard. Sharing the pictures, Gal Gadot did not specify who is the owner of the car. Gal can be seen donning a casual look and flaunting a wide smile while posing for the camera. She wore a green shirt paired with rugged jeans. She went for subtle makeup and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. In the caption, she wrote, "It's no invisible jet but I guess it will do" with a smiley emoticon.

