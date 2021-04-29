Gal Gadot's Birthday: Take A Quiz About The 'Wonder Woman' Actress

Actor Gal Gadot began her career as a model and was crowned as Miss Israel in 2004. She then served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a fitness/combat readiness instructor. After her service in the military, the actress began studying law and international relations at IDC Herzliya college while growing her modelling and acting career. Gal Gadot achieved widespread popularity for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor went on to reprise her role of Wonder Woman in the solo film Wonder Woman. On the occasion of Gal Gadot's birthday, take Gal Gadot's quiz to see how much you really know about the actor and also get a chance to learn more about the actress. Take the quiz below:

Gal Gadot's trivia quiz for fans

1. What is Gal Gadot's birth name?

a. Gal Gadot

b. Gal Irit Gadot

c. Galena Gadot

d. Galicia Weiss Gadot

2. How many children does Gal Gadot have?

a. 1

b. 3

c. 2

d. 0

3. In which movie does Gal Gadot feature with Woody Harrelson?

a. Criminal

b. Battle in Seattle

c. Knight and Day

d. Triple 9

4. What was the name of Gal Gadot's debut movie?

a. Fast and Furious

b. Wonder Woman

c. Fast and Furious 2

d. Date Night

5. In which year was Gal Gadot born?

a. 1986

b. 1988

c. 1985

d. 1987

6. Where was Gal Gadot raised?

a. Ma’ale Adumim

b. Tel Aviv

c. Rosh HaAyin.

d. Rishon Lezion

7. What are the names of Gal Gadot's daughters?

a. Lila and Rachel

b. Ziva and Naomi

c. Alma and Sarah

d. Alma and Maya

8. What is the name of Gal Gadot's character in the “Fast and Furious” franchise?

a. Helena

b. Ellen

c. Gabriela

d. Gisele

9. What was her father’s occupation?

a. Lawyer

b. Engineer

c. Military doctor

d. Travelling salesman

10. In which movie does Gal Gadot feature with Tom Cruise?

a. Triple 9

b. Knight and Day

c. Criminal

d. Jack Reacher

Answers for the quiz

1. Gal Gadot

2. 2

3. Triple 9

4. Fast and Furious

5. 1985

6. Rosh HaAyin

7. Alma and Maya

8. Gisele

9. Engineer

10. Knight and Day

Source: Gal Gadot's Instagram