Gal Gadot's Mentor Lynda Carter To Play A Bigger Role In 'Wonder Woman 3'?

Gal Gadot is currently gearing up for her role in Wonder Woman 3 and recently announced that the Wonder Woman 1984, original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter would appear in the film. She also opened up about how Carter mentored and encouraged her in her journey as Wonder Woman in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The film will also see director Patty Jenkins make a return to the franchise.

In the interview, Gal Gadot mentioned that Lynda Carter has been a mentor to her ever since she bagged the role of Wonder Woman. She mentioned that Carter always gave her tips and called her a 'true champion' of the work she and director Patty Jenkins were putting into the franchise. She mentioned that she was pleased that they had found the 'right opportunity' to bring Carter back for the third film. She hinted at her mentor's role in the film and mentioned that it would be better than the last time.

This is not the first time the actor is giving her fans hints from the upcoming film. In an earlier interview with ET Canada, she hinted at her children being part of the third film from the much-loved franchise. She was asked if her husband and kids would be making an appearance in Wonder Woman 3, she mentioned that it was a 'nice souvenir in each movie' as they grow older.

Gal Gadot is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film, Red Notice. She will be seen taking on a role alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The action-packed trailer of the film left fans awaiting its release. The film will premiere on the online streaming platform on November 12 and will get a global release. A fun fact about the film is that The Rock will also be one of the producers of the action flick. The trailer gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the film, which will be about an Interpool agent's mission to capture an art thief.

Image: Instagram/@multiackl3s, AP