'Game Of Thrones' Author George RR Martin Signs Overall Deal To Create Content For HBO

A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin has inked a massive overall deal with premium cable TV network HBO. The 72-year-old writer will develop content for HBO and HBO Max under the pact, announced Friday, which is said to be in the mid-eight figures, reported Deadline.

Martin is best known for the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was adapted on the small screen with HBO's smash hit and critically-acclaimed series Game of Thrones. The show, one of the most popular and influential series of all time, ended its eight-season run in 2019. Martin is currently developing multiple Game of Thrones prequels with HBO, which has officially ordered on series -- House of Dragon.

Outside of the GoT universe, the four-time Emmy winner is also developing the series Who Fears Death, which is an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor's award-winning 2011 novel, and Roadmarks for HBO.

Best Work So Far In 'The Winds Of Winter'

The latest addition to the list of George RR Martin's books, namely The Winds Of Winter, is one of the most awaited novels of all time. As per his latest blog entry, the year 2020 saw George RR Martin pen down hundreds of pages and still has hundreds to go.

"I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go," he wrote in his blog.

On the subject of The Winds Of Winter update, the author, as per his own words in the post, said that he must stay on the roll. He can also be seen communicating that he must stay in that mindset in order to deliver the final addition to the list of George RR Martin's books which can be directly connected to the eminent HBO series.

(With PTI inputs)