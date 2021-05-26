Game Of Thrones Getting '10,000 Ships' Spinoff With Amanda Segel As Writer

Game of Thrones ended with its eighth season and 73 episodes. The final season of the hit fantasy drama show disappointed many fans. However, as it still holds popularity around the world, the makers decided to develop several prequel series. One of them is 10,000 Ships which is now moving forward actively.

Game of Thrones spinoff '10,000 Ships' gets Amanda Segel as writer

According to Deadline, Amanda Segel has been tapped to pen down one of the Game of Thrones spinoffs. She has worked as a co-executive producer on Hulu's Helstrom and Person of Interest. Her writing credits include CBS' The Good Wife, which she also produced, and acted as an exec producer on Stephen King's drama The Mist. She even developed a television series based on video game Skull and Bones from Ubisoft. Tackled by Segel, 10,000 Ships is among the three spinoffs that were announced to be in the works at HBO.

The upcoming drama series is said to depict the journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars. They travelled from Essos to Dorne after their defeat in the Second Spice War against the Valyrian Freehold. This migration happened nearly 1,000 years before the events that take place in the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by author George R. R. Martin. Arya Stark, portrayed by Maisie Williams, named her direwolf Nymeria after the warrior queen.

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon is a prequel series currently in production. It tells the story of the rising and fall of House Targaryen, taking place 300 years before GOT. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal serve as showrunners on the series that stars Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, and others. It is expected to arrive next year.

The other projects in works include 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake and Flea Bottom. The Mentalist creator, Brune Heller, who also co-created Rome and developed Gotham, is said to be involved in the former series along with George R. R. Martin. They join a possible adaptation of Martin's Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas, which is also being eyed at HBO. A potential GOT animated series could also make its way to HBO Max.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM GAME OF THRONES

