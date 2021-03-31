'Game Of Thrones' Live-stage Play In The Works With Iconic Characters Marking Their Return

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular series around the world. There are several spin-off series currently in development based on the popular show. Now it is revealed that the fantasy story will be adapted as a play with many iconic characters being revived.

Game of Thrones' play in the works for Broadway, iconic characters to mark a return

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that author George R. R. Martin is developing a live stage spectacular for Broadway that will bring fan-favorites like Ned Stark, Jamie Lannister, and others back to life while dramatizing a legendary event in Westeros history. Simon Painter and Tim Lawson (The Illusionists) are producers along with Kilburn Live. Martin will pen down the story, who is working alongside award-winning playwright Duncan MacMillan (1984) and acclaimed director Dominic Cooke (The Courier). The makers’ goal is to commence production in New York City, London’s West End, and Australia. The first show is expected to launch in 2023.

The production will have a unique story element that should garner the attention of fans. It would be the first project to bring back some of the most beloved Game of Thrones' iconic characters. The yet-untitled play will take place during an important moment in the history of Westeros, The Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that happened just 16 years before the events in the series.

The play is described be the first time when the audience witnesses deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery. It will feature many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series. The production includes a story centered around love, vengeance, madness, and the dangers of dealing with prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.

Talking about the play, George R. R. Martin said that the seeds of war are often planted in times of peace. Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a journey often referred to during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in his novels, A Song of Ice & Fire and now, at last, they can tell the whole story on the stage.

Duncan MacMillan asserted that he has “such admiration” for George R. R. Martin’s world and characters. He stated that the author’s “generosity and trust” during this process has been incredible. Working on this play during lockdown has felt like a “real privilege” to him. MacMillan noted that he cannot wait until they can be back in a theatre to experience this together.

Dominic Cooke said that he is “over the moon” at being given the opportunity, by the dynamic producing team of Tim Lawson, Simon Painter, and Kilburn Live, to bring a new installment of George RR Martin’s epic story to life on stage. He mentioned that one of Martin’s inspirations for the original books was Shakespeare’s history plays so the material lends itself naturally to the theatre. He further divulged that he and MacMillan are having a great time digging into the dynastic power struggles at the heart of George’s extraordinary imaginative world and he has been “hugely generous” and supportive towards both of them.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Game of Thrones