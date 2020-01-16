'Game Of Thrones' Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' Might Premiere In 2022

Fans of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones who were left with a void after the show ended with season 8 will rejoice in the fact that a Game of Thrones prequel series 'House of the Dragon' has been announced and is expected to come out sometime in 2022. This prequel series will be based on the Targaryen family to which Daenerys Targaryen belonged to.

The story of the Targaryens

HBO programming chief Casey Bloyds told local media that fans can expect the show in 2022 but also added that the time frame is just speculation and is his best guess at the moment. The projected release date may greatly vary at the team goes ahead with writing, casting, shooting and editing.

HBO had earlier planned a Game of Thrones spin-off starring Naomi Watts but unfortunately was scrapped after the pilot. Casey has said that the prequel series that is being called 'House of the Dragon' has a lot of text and writing materiel from George and thus will be easier. Till now it has been revealed that Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will be executive producers on the show and Sapochnik will be responsible for directing the pilot.

The series will be written by Ryan Condal. Sapochnik has in the past been involved with some of the biggest and greatest episodes like Battle of the Bastards, Hardhome and The Long Night.

#GameOfThrones prequel series 'House of the Dragon' is aiming for a 2022 release



(via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/vU8tV9pyu2 — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) January 15, 2020

HBO said the #GameOfThrones Targaryen Prequel probably won't premiere until 2022 pic.twitter.com/LjGv3aMCmz — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) January 15, 2020

George R. R. Martin has already released a book that tackles the long and winding history of House Targaryen, starting with Aegon the Conqueror who first united the seven kingdoms and created the Iron Throne. The book deals with how Aegon united the seven kingdoms with the help of his two sisters and loyalists and also the repeated attempts to usurp the throne.

