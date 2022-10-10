'Game Of Thrones' Star Lena Headey Gets Married In Italy; Sophie, Peter Dinklage Attend

Hollywood star Lena Headey, who is popularly known for her role as ruthless Queen of the seven kingdoms Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, recently tied the knot with actor Marc Menchaca. The wedding turned special after several GoT stars also attended the intimate ceremony.

Actors Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emila Clarke, Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas, Conleth Hill and more were cheering for the newly-married couple in the viral pictures from the wedding. For those unaware, this is the actor's third wedding. She was previously married to musician Peter Paul Loughran from 2007-2013, and director Dan Cadan from 2018 to 2019. She was also linked to Game Of Thrones co-star Jerome Flynn.

For the dreamy white wedding, Lena wore a sleeveless gown with a veil. Her husband Marc looked dapper as he wore a blue three-piece suit with a pink tie and beige hat. Several pictures from the ceremony started to surface on social media soon after the intimate wedding was commemorated by the priest.

Other than the couple, Sophie looked absolutely stunning in a green dress while her husband Joe wore a white t-shirt and a black jacket. As per various media reports, Lena began dating Marc on the hit Netflix show Ozark – back in 2020 when she relocated to the USA following her split from ex-husband Dan Cadan.

Marc Menchaca, on the professional front, is known for his award-winning film This Is Where We Live and his appearances in many television shows, including Ozark, The Sinner, Manifest, and The Outsider. On the other hand, Lena is known for her career-defining role in Game of Thrones. She has also been a part of other films including The Brothers Grimm, 300, Dredd, The Purge, and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/Gotinsider