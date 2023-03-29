Game Of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Arrives In Mumbai, Shares Glimpses From Her Visit

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams recently arrived in India and showed off her trip on social media. Maisie Williams is in Mumbai ahead of the Dior fashion show, which has been highly anticipated since the announcement. The fashion show, set to take place at the Gateway of India on March 30, will showcase the French luxury fashion house’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Maisie Williams, who has popularly portrayed the popular character of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, took to Instagram to share glimpses of her visitation. She said in a video, on her Instagram Story, that she landed in the city, and felt like she was “losing (her) mind a little bit.” She also marvelled at her hotel room, getting excited over the tasteful decor tailored for her.

Williams sported a casual outfit pairing it with a tourist cap on her head. She also had a red tika on her forehead. The New Mutants actor showed her excitement over all the gifts she’d received, one of which was a meditation mat. Check out Maisie Williams Instagram posts.

Other international stars who have also landed in Mumbai ahead of the fan show include Thai cinema stars Phakphum Romsaithong and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat. Meanwhile, the Philippines’ social media influencer Bryan Yambao, also known as Bryan Boy, is also in Mumbai for the show.

More on Dior’s Mumbai show

The fashion mega-brand is putting together its first-ever show in India. The Dior show is set to take place on March 30 at 8:30 pm. The event will also be live-streamed on the video-sharing platform YouTube.