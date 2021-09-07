Game Of Thrones Three-day Fan Convention To Be Held In Las Vegas In February 2022

HBO series Game of Thrones is gearing up for an official fan convention spanning over three days in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ardent fans of the show were eagerly waiting for the official announcement after several rumours of a convention emerged earlier this year. Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment have now officially announced the Game of Thrones Fan Convention and what the fans can expect from the highly awaited event in Las Vegas.

Game of Thrones Fan Convention

According to a report from Variety, Creation Entertainment and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announced the dates, venue and events of the fan convention. The event will be held at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada and is scheduled to happen between February 18 to February 20 next year. Details concerning the three-day-long schedule, ticket pricing, sale dates and more will be officially announced in the upcoming months.

What to expect from the fan convention

The event will commemorate the eight-season HBO drama Game Of Thrones with exclusive merchandise along with several exciting activities. The convention will also feature special guests, Cosplay, Trivias, panel discussions, autograph signings, photo opportunities and much more. The senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, Peter van Roden described the HBO series as a 'cultural phenomenon' and appeared 'thrilled' to present the very first official Game of Thrones fan convention.

He also stated, ''This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy.'' Additionally, the senior vice president of licensing and business development at Creation Entertainment, Erin Ferries stated, ''The uniquely dynamic universe of ‘Game of Thrones’ and its tremendous fans allow us an unprecedented opportunity to bring innovative entertainment to our audiences.''

More on Game of Thrones event

While this is the first official fan convention for the ardent fans of the series, similar events namely Fire and Ice Con, Con of Thrones, San Diego Comic-Con, Dragon Con and more were held in the past in various places ranging Ohio, Tennessee and New York. These conventions are mainly organised by fans for fans and featuring cosplays and series related activities on a large scale.

While the fans wait for the official fan convention, the makers are also gearing up for the spin-off series titled House of the Dragon scheduled to be premiered next year. The confirmed cast of the spin-off series includes Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cook, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel and Sonoya Mizuno.

