Game Of Thrones To The Simpsons, TV Shows With Most Emmy Awards

Game of Thrones, The Simpsons, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and other shows are in the list of top 10 Emmy-winning shows of all time.

Saturday Night Live has the most number of Emmys. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has receivied 82 Emmy wins so far.

Game of Thrones, which enjoyed an extensive eight season run on HBO, collected 59 Emmys throughout its run.

Kesley Grammer, who initially appeared in Cheers, but received his spin-off Fraiser, saw several nominations. Fraiser receiveed a total of 37 Emmy wins throughout its run.

One of the most long running animated TV shows, The Simpsons has won 35 Emmys throughout its run from 1989.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which is responsible for revolutionising women in television, has received 29 Emmys in its history run.

Cheers is known as one of the most prominent sitcoms of all time, and scored 28 Emmys in its run.

RuPaul's Drag Race, which has won awards for its direction, editing, and costumes, has received a total of 26 Emmy wins.

Comedian John Oliver, who received his own HBO talk show with Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as seen a total of 26 Emmys throughout the show's run in the categories such as Outstanding Writing.

Aaron Sorkin's The West Wing, which featured Martin Sheen as the president of the United States, also won 26 Emmys throughout its run.

Hill Street Blues also won a whopping 26 Emmys in its run throughout the 80s.

