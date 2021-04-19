Game Of Thrones' Writer George R.R Martin's Opens Up On His Struggles In The Pandemic

Game of Thrones' books writer George R.R. Martin often keeps his viewers updated through his website. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the writer has a lot of work. Along with his sixth novel, The Winds of Winter, in the book series A Song Of Ice And Fire, he has also signed a new five-year contract with HBO and HBO Max. While talking about COVID-19 in his blog, the writer cheered in joy as he is 'fully vaccinated'. He also shared some of his views about the deadly virus and the pandemic. Here's what he has written.

George R.R. Martin on his struggles in the pandemic

George R.R. Martin recently shared the news with his readers that he has taken the vaccination through his website Not A Blog. He wrote he is now 'fully vaccinated' and cheered with 'hurray'. He then informed his readers about his loss of six friends since November. The 72-year-old mentioned his seventh friend is recovering from surgery in the hospital. He said his friend who is in the hospital has been a huge part of his life for a long time.

Writing about the global pandemic, George R.R. Martin shared he lost his friend and editor Kay McCauley in November. He said it is hard to dance in the streets even for the deal of a lifetime when loved ones die as it has been going on for him since November 2020. George also took to his Twitter handle to share the demise of his friend Phyllis Eisenstein.

My old friend Phyllis Eisenstein died on December 7.

I have been trying to write a memorial to her since her passing...trying, and struggling with it. The holidays interfered, and of course I have so much on my plate...but mainly it was just hard... https://t.co/6xq6D5dgmR pic.twitter.com/6v5IbG9wf2 — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) January 19, 2021

Update on The Winds Of Winter

George R.R. Martin also offered a cryptic update about his current work through his website Not A Blog. The writer is writing the sixth novel, The Winds Of Winter, in the series. While addressing his work, George said, "I am hugely behind right now, and the prospect of trying to catch up is feeling increasingly oppressive." It can be assumed that the author was talking about the book he is writing and it might take longer to get a release date. He also mentioned that his life has become 'one of extremes' in the past few months.

