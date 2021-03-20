Gary Oldman's Birthday: Know How Well You Know 'Sirius Black' From Harry Potter Films

Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman is among the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. He has played several popular characters on the big-screen including that of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter film series. The actor was born on March 21, 1958, and celebrates his 63rd birthday today. On the special occasion, based on Oldman’s applauded performance as Sirius Black, take this quiz and see how much you know about the character.
Sirius Black quiz on Gary Oldman’s birthday
1. How many years was Sirius Black imprisoned in Azkaban?
2. What animal does Sirius Black turn into?
- A. A big Wolf
- B. A cunning Fox
- C. A dangerous tiger
- D. A large black dog
3. Sirius Black spent years in Azkaban wrongly accused of crimes committed by whom?
- A. Voldemort
- B. Peter Pettigrew
- C. Gilderoy Lockhart
- D. Lucius Malfoy
4. Sirius Black was named Godfather to which character?
- A. Harry Potter
- B. Ron Weasley
- C. Hermione Granger
- D. Draco Malfoy
5. What is the name of the creature that Harry Potter and Hermione Granger use to help Sirius Black escape from the prison?
- A. Buckbeak
- B. Winged Horse
- C. Billywig
- D. Phoenix
6. What is the name of Sirius Black’s Younger Brother?
- A. Rabastan Black
- B. Reuben Black
- C. Rodolphus Black
- D. Regulus Black
7. What Gift Does Sirius Black give Harry Potter in the 'Order of the Phoenix' at the end of Christmas?
- A. A magic carpet
- B. An enchanted mirror
- C. A powerful wand
- D. The invisible cloak
8. Which of the character below was best friend with Sirius Black?
- A. Fenrir Greyback
- B. Dolores Umbridge
- C. Remus Lupin
- D. Rita Skeeter
9. What does Sirius Black create with his friends Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, and James Potter while they were attending Hogwarts?
- A. The Marauder's Map
- B. The Resurrection Stone
- C. The Cursed Opal Necklace
- D. Time turners
10. Who gave Sirius Black the sentence to life imprisonment in Azkaban without a trial?
- A. Justus Pilliwickle
- B. Barty Crouch Snr
- C. Torquil Travers
- D. Amelia Bones
11. What Does Sirius Black give to Ron Wesley at the end of 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'?
- A. A cat
- B. A rat
- C. A rabbit
- D. An Owl
12. Who Killed Sirius Black during the battle of the department of mysteries?
- A. Voldemort
- B. Peter Pettigrew
- C. Bellatrix Lestrange
- D. Mundungus Fletcher
Answer Keys
1. C
2. D
3. B
4. A
5. A
6. C
7. B
8. C
9. A
10. B
11. D
12. C
