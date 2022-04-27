'Gaslit' Creator Commends Lead Actor Sean Penn For Visiting Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

The much-awaited series Gaslit starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn among others is based on the Watergate scandal and has become the talk of the town since its release. Based on the Slow Burn podcast, the show was created by Robbie Pickering, who was also the executive producer on the team. Pickering has now opened up about how he felt when his lead actor, Sean Penn recently made his way to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Gaslit creator on Sean Penn going to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Speaking to the publication, Robbie Pickering mentioned that it was when the series was in the post-production phase that he learnt Sean Penn had gone to Ukraine during the Russian invasion. He mentioned this was only weeks before the promotions for the show were about to begin. The creator joked that the actor's dubbing for Gaslit was 'thankfully' completed as he went on to get more serious about him being in the country during the Ukraine Russia war.

Robbie further mentioned to the outlet that Penn was 'passionate' about things he cares about and was always 'following his heart'. He mentioned that he commends him for his work and added how his actions were in line with what Gaslit is all about. He mentioned he was making a show about 'everyday heroes', which is exactly what the people of Ukraine are, in the face of the ongoing war. He believed Penn's actions were 'right in line' with what the show was all about. The show was helmed by Matt Ross and also saw Dan Stevens, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, Betty Gilpin and others in pivotal roles.

Sean Penn in Ukraine

Sean Penn was recently in Ukraine during the Russian invasion and was filming a documentary surrounding the situation. In a recent conversation with Hollywood Authentic, the actor spoke about his experience in Ukraine and revealed that he considered 'taking up arms' against Russian forces during his time in Ukraine. He then added that he would probably do it 'without body armour' because as a 'foreigner', he would want a civilian, younger man or woman to have armour.

Image: AP