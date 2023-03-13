Gaurav Gupta Congratulates RRR For Oscars Win; Shares Idea Behind Jr NTR's Red Carpet Look

Gaurav Gupta, the designer of Jr NTR's Red Carpet outfit at the Oscars, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, congratulated the entire team of 'RRR' for winning the Oscars for 'Naatu Naatu'. He also shared the idea behind actor Jr NTR's black velvet traditional bandh gala with the gold embroidery of the tiger.

Speaking to Republic, Gaurav Gupta said, "Firstly, a huge congratulations to the whole team of RRR. The song is beautiful and it is a historic moment for India to win in this category (Best original song) for the first time ever. It's an India moment throughout the world."

On Jr NTR's Red Carpet sherwani, Gupta said that it was the actor's idea to get tiger embroidery on the cloth. He also stated that the tiger is the spirit animal of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr.

"For Jr NTR, he wanted the tiger, the national animal of India, on his jacket. Firstly, we went for very India, a sherwani which is long in length and just plain black velvet and had tiger as the Indian emblem in an abstract beautiful way. Jr NTR's spirit animal is a tiger and RRR is also about the tiger. It all kind of revolved tiger and we kept it very sheen and confiscated it. I'm very proud of my team and India right now," the fashion designer said.

"Naatu Naatu" from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR" on Monday became the first Indian track to win the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The song 'Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

After winning the Academy Award, Chandrabose in the tune to The Carpenters' much loved 1970s song 'Top of the World' said, "I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and our families' -- 'RRR' has to win Pride of every Indian must put me on the top of the world."