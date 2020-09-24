'Gemini Man' Cast Details: Check Out Who Plays The Clone In This Thriller

Gemini Man is an action thriller that features a former hitman, who is on the run from the government. However, his life is in danger from a younger clone of himself. Here’s a list of the key characters in the film. Do you know who played the clone in the film? Read ahead to find out.

Who plays the clone in Gemini Man?

Will Smith

Will Smith had portrayed the role of two characters in the film. He essayed the role of a middle-aged assassin, Henry Brogan who was on a run from the government. The second character was of a younger clone of himself named Junior who targeted Henry.

How did they do the clone in Gemini Man?

According to TechCrunch, a stuntman stood in for Junior during most of the sequences. However, Smith contributed to the character through performance capture. It was reported that Junior was ultimately a computer-generated creation from the team at effects house Weta Digital.

Rest of the cast of Gemini Man

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

American singer and actress, Mary Elizabeth Winstead came to light after her role of Jessica Bennett in the show Passions. Later, she made her appearance in the TV series called Tru Calling. As for her singing, Winstead sang the cover of Baby Its’s You for her part in Death Proof. She featured in movies such as Monster Island, Final Destination 3, Black Christmas and Death Proof.

Clive Owen

Clive Owen essayed the role of Clay Varris in the film who created Junior for the Gemini program. Clive received critical acclaim for his role in the film Close My Eyes. He also won the Golden Globe Award and Best Supporting Actor award for the film Closer. He also featured in films such as Sin City and Children of Men.

Douglas Hodge

Douglas Hodge portrayed Jack Willis in the film. Douglas garnered popularity for his character of Alfred Pennyworth in the film Joker. He featured in the drama-documentary The Report alongside Adam Driver.

Benedict Wong

Benedict Wong played the role of Harry’s colleague, Baron in the film. Wong had starred as Wong in several films such as Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Wong is also known for delivering his voice for certain movies such as Disney Plus’ Lady and the Tramp and Netflix’ The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The other cast included Ralph Brown as Del Patterson, Theodora Miranne as Kitty and Linda Emond as Janet Lassiter.

Image Credits: Gemini Man Instagram

