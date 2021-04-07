Last Updated:

Geoff Johns Nixes Regé-Jean Page As Superman's Grandfather, Ray Fisher & Others React

Geoff Johns' former colleague, Ray Fisher, responds to the latest allegations about him opposing the idea of Superman's grandfather being African-American.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
In Pictures: Ray Fisher, Geoff Johns

Ray Fisher and Geoff Johns Instagram


Very recently, it was reported that Geoff Johns, who had overlooked and produced several films that are a part of the DC Extended Universe, opposed and subsequently nixed the idea of Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame as Superman's Grandfather, Seg-El in the SyFy series, Krypton, as per an article on The Hollywood Reporter. As per the report, Johns refuted and opposed the idea that Superman's grandfather must be of African-American descent. As per the report, he even opined that Seg-El must look like a young Henry Cavill. While responding to the same, Ray Fisher, who previously called Geoff Johns an "enabler" of Joss Whedon's “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” behaviour, quite recently tweeted out his opinion regarding the decision that was supposedly racially motivated. Read on to see what he had to say.

READ | Ray Fisher responds to leak of 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' on HBO Max; Watch

Ray Fisher on Geoff Johns' alleged nixing of the idea of Regé-Jean Page as Superman's grandfather:

 

READ | Ray Fisher watches Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' with friends, shares their reaction

Shortly after the above tweet made it to the micro-blogging platform, netizens responded with their own opinions and stories from the time they either worked with Joss Whedon or Geoff Johns. While several netizens in fact just spoke about workplace perils and how they relate to Fisher. The reactions can be found below.

READ | Ray Fisher contradicts statements of WarnerMedia CEO on "Justice League investigation"

A little about Krypton:

Krypton is the Superman prequel series based on the character's home planet and decades before the birth of Superman. The show ran from 2018 to 2019. The part of Seg-El in the series was eventually portrayed by Cameron Cuffe, who was seen in a 2016 film that went by the name of Florence Foster Jenkins. The show was eventually cancelled by the makers of the series, the last episode of which aired on August 14, 2019.

As far as Ray Fisher is concerned, it is unclear as to what his next outing will be. However, Fisher did reveal that if Zack Snyder comes back to do other DC films, he will reprise the role of Victor Stone aka Cyborg "in a heartbeat". More details regarding Fisher's upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available through official sources.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT