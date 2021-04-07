Geoff Johns Nixes Regé-Jean Page As Superman's Grandfather, Ray Fisher & Others React

Very recently, it was reported that Geoff Johns, who had overlooked and produced several films that are a part of the DC Extended Universe, opposed and subsequently nixed the idea of Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame as Superman's Grandfather, Seg-El in the SyFy series, Krypton, as per an article on The Hollywood Reporter. As per the report, Johns refuted and opposed the idea that Superman's grandfather must be of African-American descent. As per the report, he even opined that Seg-El must look like a young Henry Cavill. While responding to the same, Ray Fisher, who previously called Geoff Johns an "enabler" of Joss Whedon's “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” behaviour, quite recently tweeted out his opinion regarding the decision that was supposedly racially motivated. Read on to see what he had to say.

Ray Fisher on Geoff Johns' alleged nixing of the idea of Regé-Jean Page as Superman's grandfather:

Shortly after the above tweet made it to the micro-blogging platform, netizens responded with their own opinions and stories from the time they either worked with Joss Whedon or Geoff Johns. While several netizens in fact just spoke about workplace perils and how they relate to Fisher. The reactions can be found below.

Without making this about me, I had very similar discrimination issues under the same leadership. I spoke out last year and I'm still fighting. Don't ever doubt yourself. I'm with you. This NEEDS to be outed and dealt with. No more hiding. — Kim MacAskill (@kimmacaskill1) April 6, 2021

Tweets like this turn me away from Ray. He speculates things he was not a part of and did not hear himself. Ray constantly speculates bad intent of others in situations he isn’t present for. — switchblade55 (@switchblade551) April 6, 2021

Not only that. Kryptonians are birthed in Birthing Pods as outline in Man of Steel. You can EASILY have Kal-El's Grandfather be black and showcase Jor-El and Kal-El being white with the established lore of Man of Steel — ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_MIK3) April 6, 2021

Money. It's easier to use diversity to sell things than it is to actually be racially sensitive in real life. Look at Ike Perlmutter. His M.O. was replacing white characters with minorities while also mistreating minorities in real life. — All Work and No Play Makes This a Dull Account (@RyanCzarLiberty) April 6, 2021

A little about Krypton:

Krypton is the Superman prequel series based on the character's home planet and decades before the birth of Superman. The show ran from 2018 to 2019. The part of Seg-El in the series was eventually portrayed by Cameron Cuffe, who was seen in a 2016 film that went by the name of Florence Foster Jenkins. The show was eventually cancelled by the makers of the series, the last episode of which aired on August 14, 2019.

As far as Ray Fisher is concerned, it is unclear as to what his next outing will be. However, Fisher did reveal that if Zack Snyder comes back to do other DC films, he will reprise the role of Victor Stone aka Cyborg "in a heartbeat". More details regarding Fisher's upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available through official sources.