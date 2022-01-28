George Clooney & Brad Pitt Take Pay Cuts To Get Upcoming Film Released In Theatres

Ocean's Eleven stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to reunite for an upcoming movie that is currently being produced at Apple studios. Several media houses reported that production houses like Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix and many others were in a heated race to acquire rights to the movie and the bidding war was finally won by Apple. While much about the movie has been kept under the wraps, Clooney, recently opened up about the movie and explained why he and Pitt decided to take a pay cut for the movie.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt took pay cuts for their upcoming movie

In an interview with Deadline, George Clooney shared he and Brad Pitt had decided to take a pay cut from their salary to ensure that the movie would get a theatrical release.

Clooney said, "It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and me, and we said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great. So, I do think that there’s a way that we can all co-exist."

Clooney and Pitt's decision doesn't seem surprising as several big production houses are heading towards the OTT route due to COVID-19. Studios like Warner Bros., Disney and several others adopted the hybrid release plan in which the movie was released in theatres at the same time as the OTT platform. This hybrid release plan has been criticised by several filmmakers and actors.

More about George Clooney and Brad Pitt's upcoming movie

The movie will be helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts. Both George and Brad will also be producing the film through their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. Much details about the script and cast have been kept under wraps, but the movie is touted to be a tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job.

Image: Twitter/@hoodcouturemag