George Clooney And Amal Clooney Expecting Third Child? Couple Shuts Down Rumours

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are unquestionably one of the power couples in Hollywood. Recently, rumours were adrift that the couple is expecting their third child together after being blessed with twins in 2017. George and Amal Clooney tied the knot back in 2014 and have been married for almost six years. The couple share twins, a daughter, Ella, and a son, Alexander.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney expecting Baby No.3?

While a source close to the couple told OK! US that the couple announced their pregnancy to at an intimate gathering, a representative has now shut down this news and said in a statement: 'Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true'. The earlier report cited that that Amal was already in her third trimester and will start showing soon and added that the couple "appeared to be bursting with joy". However, this news has been shut down in a report by MailOnline.

George Clooney on his twins

George Clooney has recently opened up about the impact that his family has had on him when he was on The Today Show and said that he hadn't realised how much he was missing out on without his family. He revealed that he met Amal and realised that his life had been pretty empty. Adding to this he said, "And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was." Talking about fatherhood he said that it gave him a sense of belonging, home, and unconditional love. Talking about his twins in Jimmy Kimmel and Graham Norton talk shows the actor revealed that his twins could speak fluent Italian despite him and Amal not speaking the language.

George Clooney on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, George Clooney was last seen in the science fiction film The Midnight Sky. Clooney also directed the movie and played the role of a scientist who must venture through the Arctic Circle to warn off a returning spaceship following a global catastrophe. Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir, Kyle Chandler, and Caoilinn Springall also star. The film was nominated for Best Visual Effects but lost to Tenet at the 93rd Academy Awards. His next project will be as director for the coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar which will star Ben Affleck in the lead role. It is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer.

