Actor George Clooney sarcastically stated that his portrayal of Batman in Batman and Robin is the "best." The former played the role of Batman aka Bruce Wayne in the 1997 film Batman & Robin, and the actor has never shied away from taking responsibility for his lacklustre performance. While referring to his performance as Batman in Joel Schumacher’s movie, in an interview with Variety, Clooney was questioned why he wasn't asked to reprise his version of Batman in the forthcoming flick The Flash. To this, he said, "When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by."

Ironically, after Clooney's performance, Batman was on hold for eight years before Christopher Nolan revived it with Batman Begins, which starred Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader. Since that time, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson have each taken on the role of Batman on the big screen.

George Clooney calls his version of Batman the 'best'

In a funny video posted by THR's Chris Gardner, George Clooney could be seen speaking at an open house event at Roybal Film & TV Magne. The 61-year-old actor is seen making the Batman reference in front of the crowd. The Gravity star said, "When you think of me, you think, "He's just the best Batman of all time." This statement made by Clooney left everybody sitting in the audience in splits.

Actor Don Cheadle was one of those present in the audience, who hit back with "best available". Then when Ben Affleck as Batman was brought up —Clooney replied, "He’s got nothing on me."

"And George Clooney knows his audience so he even throws in a Batman reference. “When you think of me, you think he’s just the best Batman,” to which Don Cheadle quips, “best available.” Then Clooney brings up Ben Affleck as Batman — “He’s got nothing on me.” Crowd loved it," the video posted on Twitter on Thursday read.

And George Clooney knows his audience so he even throws in a Batman reference. “When you think of me, you think he’s just the best Batman,” to which Don Cheadle quips, “best available.” Then Clooney brings up Ben Affleck as Batman — “He’s got nothing on me.” Crowd loved it. pic.twitter.com/ntO4gLxc8X — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 14, 2022

While Ben Affleck claimed that he would not be playing the superhero again, Robert Pattinson, who played the lead in the latest film, will return in a sequel to The Batman.