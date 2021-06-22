George Clooney, Mindy Kaling Among Stars To Open Film School For Underserved Communities

Hollywood actor George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, and more stars are coming together for a good cause. The prominent celebrities will co-found a film school for underserved communities beginning in fall 2022. The Roybal School of Film and Television Production will give students robust academic education, practical training, and access to renowned storytellers and other industry professionals and experts from Hollywood. Apart from excellent courses and training, the school shall also offer an array of internship programmes.

Geroge Clooney, Nicole Avant, and other Hollywood stars to set up film school in LA

While sharing his thought and motto behind setting up a school, George Clooney issued a statement and said, “Our aim is to better reflect the diversity of our country. That means starting early. It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, and editing and visual effects and sound, and all the career opportunities that this industry has to offer. It means internships that lead to well-paying careers. It means understanding that we’re all in this together.”

According to Variety, currently, the founders have decided to make the school operational with ninth and 10th-grade students and expand to 11th and 12th grades in the next two years. The school will be handled and run by principal Blanca Cruz. Apart from the names mentioned above, Grant Heslov, Nicole Avant, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner will also serve as founders with Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner. They will also act as the advisory board of the school.

Apart from Clooney, former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole Avant shared her thoughts on the school and revealed that this initiative will help in ‘bridging the opportunity' for the children. “ Everyone involved with this effort understands the need to create points of access: access to resources, information, skills, and mentorship. It is our hope that every guild and company across the entertainment industry landscape joins our efforts to build a bridge to opportunity,” she opined in a statement.

