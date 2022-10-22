George Clooney Recalls His Marriage Proposal To Wife Amal; Reveals Why It Was A 'disaster'

George Clooney recently spilt beans on his marriage proposal to Amal Clooney, revealing how it was 'disastrous' as it didn't go as planned. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Clooney explained that his attorney wife thought that the 7-carat diamond ring belonged to one of his ex-girlfriends and she scoffed at the sight of the jewel. Eventually, George Clooney and Amal tied the knot in 2014, following which they welcomed twins- daughter Ella and son Alexander on June 6, 2017.

George Clooney recalls his 'disaster' marriage proposal to wife Amal

“I’ve got the ring in a little drawer behind her, I’ve made dinner and we had only been dating for about six months," the actor mentioned of his proposal plan. He added that he planned to have Amal grab something from the drawer in which the ring was kept, while the song Why Shouldn’t I played in the backdrop.

Clooney then explained Amal's reaction to actually discovering the ring, thinking it's of one of his exes. "She kind of pulls this thing out, this little drawer, and there’s a diamond ring in there," he mentioned and added, "And she looks at it and she’s like, ‘Uh there’s a ring in there.’ Like somebody left a ring there years ago. And I’m like on my knee…"

Clooney said she finally said yes twenty minutes after going "Oh my God, Oh my God." According to Page Six, the power couple tied the knot just months after the proposal, in a lavish Italy ceremony attended by their close friends and family.

George Clooney Reflects on 8 years of marriage with Amal

Reflecting on their rock-solid 8-year-long marriage, Clooney credited Amal for being 'magical' and not having any downside to her. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor mentioned, "Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last. Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for. There's just not a downside to her."

(IMAGE: AP)