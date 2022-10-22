George Clooney Says He Was Terrified To Have Twins With Amal; 'That Wasn't Part Of Plan'

George Clooney is seemingly opening up about his personal life with his wife, Amal Clooney, and two kids. The actor recently mentioned becoming a father at 56 was a "disaster" and revealed his first reaction when he learned he was having twins during sonography.

In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Clooney opened up about his personal life and expressed his initial feelings about embracing fatherhood. The Ticket To Paradise actor revealed that he was terrified when he learned he would become a father of not one but two kids. Clooney revealed he and Amal found out about the twins during sonography, which took place after 12 weeks of their pregnancy. He added how he was stunned when the doctor told him he was going to have a boy and a girl.

Clooney said, "That wasn't part of the plan. [Amal's] sister has twins too." He continued, "We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid. [To] look at the picture of the kid. And [the doctor] goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What?'"

Clooney reveals the reason why he was terrified to become a father to twins

Clooney further called learning about the twins a "disaster" and said, "I was like, 'Are you kidding me?" However, he clarified that it is the "greatest thing in the world" for him, but he was terrified then. When asked the reason behind being this afraid to become a father, the Ocean's Eleven star said, "Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me."

George Clooney and Amal met for the first time at a party hosted by their mutual friends in 2013. The couple soon fell for each other and began dating. After dating for six months, George Clooney popped the question to his now-wife Amal Clooney. They finally tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their twins, a girl named Ella and a son, Alexander, on June 6, 2017.

Image: AP