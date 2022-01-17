George Clooney Says OTT 'opened Doors' When Theatres Didn't Want To Release His Film

George Clooney opened up about the boom of OTT platforms and the release of his film The Tender Bar on Amazon Prime Video. Clooney helmed the coming-of-age movie that featured Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in the lead roles and revealed that OTT 'opened doors' for him when theatres didn't want to release his film. The actor also shared that theatres were not willing to release small-scale dramas.

George Clooney says OTT saved him when theatres turned him down

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, George Clooney opened up about the release of his movie The Tender Bar on Amazon Prime. The actor said, "I mean, you always have to fight. I'm also doing a film with Brad [Pitt] for Apple and that's a big-budget film. The secret is you have to work to guarantee that there's also a theatrical release. There's nothing more exciting than watching a comedy in a room full of people, or a scary movie."

He added, "I find that part of our job is always to make sure that we're protecting the integrity of having filmed in theatres... But honestly, theatres weren't jumping at taking a lot of the films that I've been making for a long time. They were like, 'Yeah, that's not really our thing anymore.' So the streamers have really opened up a door in a way to keep those kinds of stories alive."

More on 'The Tender Bar'

The Tender Bar is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer and recounts Moehringer's life growing up on Long Island. It received mixed reviews from critics, though Affleck was nominated for the Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance.

George Clooney to reunite with Brad Pitt

Ocean's Eleven co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to reunite for an upcoming project that will be helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts. The two A-listers will also produce the film through their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. As per Hollywood Reporter Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, and other production houses were in the race to acquire the rights of the movie with the deal ultimately going to Apple studios. Much details about the script and cast have been kept under wraps, but the movie is touted to be a tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job.

(Image: AP)