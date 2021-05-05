George Clooney's Quiz For Die-hard Fans: Can You Guess His Movies With These Hints?

George Clooney kick-started his acting journey with his appearance as Dr Doug Ross in the drama titled ER, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. He has been a part of a slew of flicks in his illustrative career, right from his role in the 1996 film, From Dusk till Dawn. In his career, he also donned the director, producer, screenwriter's hat. On George Clooney's birthday, take this quick quiz and check out if you are a die-hard fan of the actor.

George Clooney's quiz

(Note: Read the hints about his films or maybe a short trivia that's given to guess George Clooney's movies better.)

1. In the film From Dusk till Dawn, guess the actor duo who played the role of brothers- Seth Gecko and Richard Gecko?

George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino and John Saxon

George Clooney and John Saxon

George Clooney and Martin Luther

2. In this hit film, he plays the role of Danny Ocean. (Reportedly became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2001; after its massive success, director Steven Soderbergh then came with its sequels)

The Sunshine

Mad Mornings

Awakenings

Ocean's Eleven

3.This film won four prestigious awards. (Best Supporting Actor at Academy Awards, Best Supporting Actor at Golden Globe Awards, Grand Prix at Belgian Syndicate of Cinema Critics, Best Adapted Screenplay at National Board of Review).

Syriana

Sky Fall

Serenpidity

Grand Salute

4. Helmed and produced by George Clooney, this 2020 film is based on the 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

The Midnight Roar

The Evening Haze

The Morning Sun

The Midnight Sky

5. George Clooney starred, directed, and produced the Hulu miniseries _____, based upon the novel of the same name by Joseph Heller?

Storm-51

Ocean Sixer

Catch-22

Uploading Bens

6. This movie stars Drew Barrymore, Julia Roberts and Maggie Gyllenhaal alongside George. ( Marked his directorial debut)

The truth is Out

Passionate lover Boy

The danger is just a Myth

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

7. Won many hearts with his role as Baird Whitlock in the movie. Directed by Ethan Coen, Joel Coen (Coen brothers).

Path Breaker

Seasonal Greetings

Hail, Caesar!

Hello, World

8. In 2017, the news about Josh Bratman, George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Kerry Foster all set to produce the motion picture, ____ surfaced on the internet. The film's name began with a 'colour', based on the best-selling memoir by Clinton Romesha about the Battle of Kamdesh. However, later, there was no news about this outing.

Black Hostage

White Sea

Blue Waters

Red Platoon

9. Starred opposite Fault in our Stars actor Shailene Woodley.

The Rich Makeover

The Descendants

Holy Wealth

Ocean Springs

10. The 2015 film features a power-packed cast of Bill Murray, George Clooney, Paul Shaffer, Amy Poehler, Julie White, Dimitri Dimitrov, Michael Cera, David Johansen, Jason Schwartzman, Jenny Lewis, Miley Cyrus, among others.

A Very Murray Christmas

Christmas Greetings

Seasonal Greetings

Greetings of the Season

George Clooney's quiz Answer Bank: