George Clooney's Quiz For Die-hard Fans: Can You Guess His Movies With These Hints?

George Clooney kick-started his acting journey with his appearance as Dr Doug Ross in the drama titled ER, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. He has been a part of a slew of flicks in his illustrative career, right from his role in the 1996 film, From Dusk till Dawn. In his career, he also donned the director, producer, screenwriter's hat. On George Clooney's birthday, take this quick quiz and check out if you are a die-hard fan of the actor.
(Note: Read the hints about his films or maybe a short trivia that's given to guess George Clooney's movies better.)
1. In the film From Dusk till Dawn, guess the actor duo who played the role of brothers- Seth Gecko and Richard Gecko?
2. In this hit film, he plays the role of Danny Ocean. (Reportedly became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2001; after its massive success, director Steven Soderbergh then came with its sequels)
3.This film won four prestigious awards. (Best Supporting Actor at Academy Awards, Best Supporting Actor at Golden Globe Awards, Grand Prix at Belgian Syndicate of Cinema Critics, Best Adapted Screenplay at National Board of Review).
4. Helmed and produced by George Clooney, this 2020 film is based on the 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton.
5. George Clooney starred, directed, and produced the Hulu miniseries _____, based upon the novel of the same name by Joseph Heller?
6. This movie stars Drew Barrymore, Julia Roberts and Maggie Gyllenhaal alongside George. ( Marked his directorial debut)
7. Won many hearts with his role as Baird Whitlock in the movie. Directed by Ethan Coen, Joel Coen (Coen brothers).
8. In 2017, the news about Josh Bratman, George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Kerry Foster all set to produce the motion picture, ____ surfaced on the internet. The film's name began with a 'colour', based on the best-selling memoir by Clinton Romesha about the Battle of Kamdesh. However, later, there was no news about this outing.
9. Starred opposite Fault in our Stars actor Shailene Woodley.
10. The 2015 film features a power-packed cast of Bill Murray, George Clooney, Paul Shaffer, Amy Poehler, Julie White, Dimitri Dimitrov, Michael Cera, David Johansen, Jason Schwartzman, Jenny Lewis, Miley Cyrus, among others.
