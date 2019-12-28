George Michael's Sister Melanie Panayiotou Dies Aged 55 On Christmas Day

One More Try singer late George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou suddenly died on December 25. The Metropolitan police issued a statement in which they confirmed Panayiotou's death, adding that they received a call by the London Ambulance Service during the evening of December 25, to report the sudden death of a 55-year-old woman. However, police officials are not classifying the death as suspicious.

Panayiotou's family also confirmed her death in a statement that their daughter had suddenly passed away over Christmas. Her brother and singer George Michael had also passed away on Christmas day in the year 2016 at his house located in Oxfordshire. Michael's mother also passed away in 1997 and they are now survived by their father Kyriacos and a sister by the name of Yioda.

Netizens mourn Melanie's sudden passing away

George Michael's former bandmate Andrew Ridgeley posted a tweet in which he described Penayiotou's death as a tragic incident, offering condolences to her family.

Utterly tragic news of Mel Panayiotou’s passing. My thoughts are with her sister and father at this desperately sad time. — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 27, 2019

This is so beyond sad Andrew. And this on the exact day but few years later that George died. So feel for that family🙏💖 — Ilse (@AmazingLovelyGM) December 27, 2019

Thinking of Jack and Yioda, oh my goodness Andrew I'm so sad. How could this happen? 😭 First thing in my mind is stress they have been go thtough from the #FadiFawaz shit. And you, @Shirliekemp tried your very best to get the positivity back from @GeorgeMichael's legacy. — Mₑ. I Æm Clₐᵤdᵢₐ 🦋 (@ClaudiaGeorgios) December 27, 2019

Tale of self-love

Before her death, Melanie said he hoped that everyone enjoyed the recently released Emilia Clarke starred Last Christmas which had been inspired by her brother's music. She said that the feature film had been made into a story of love and self-love. Also, in an interview dating back to 1985, Melanie said that her brother was not like other guys because he was never interested in cars or sports. She also said that he was not an introvert, adding that he was very clear on the path he wanted to choose from an early age.

(With inputs from agencies)

