George RR Martin On Online Criticism Over 'Game Of Thrones' Ending: 'I Don't Understand'

American novelist, George RR Martin is the acclaimed writer behind the creation of HBO's Games of Thrones. The epic fantasy series that went on to gain global recognition is adopted from the author's A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. The runaway success of the show was beyond measure, but the concluding Season of Game of Thrones garnered massive flak from fans online.

Now, during a recent interaction with The Independent, George RR Martin opened up about his first-hand experience of vicious online attacks from fans that left him perplexed.

George RR Martin on facing online hate

During the interaction, the author explained that he doesn't understand the need for fans to become 'toxic'. According to Martin, one should stop following a show that they do not like. "I don’t understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved. If you don’t like a show, don’t watch it! How has everything become so toxic?” he questioned.

Martin, who hails from New Jersey, was an avid reader since a young age. Often in his interviews, he cites Stan Lee as a great source of inspiration for his literary work. Speaking of which, the author narrated his own experience of being a Marvel fan to the portal and added how he stopped watching the movie, once he stopped liking them.

Martin said, "I was a big Marvel fan, and I tried some of those Marvel shows that were on in the Seventies, The (Incredible) Hulk with Bill Bixby and (TV movies about) Captain America. I tried them once and I didn’t watch them again because I didn’t like them very much, but I didn’t go crazy and start writing hate mail.” He added, “I’ve got to think social media has something to do with it.”

In terms of work, the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon, adapted by Martin's novel Fire & Blood, is all set for a release on 21 August 2022. Set 200 years before the events of the popular fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, the spin-off series will dive deeper into the bad blood between the Targaryen and Velaryon houses.

