George RR Martin Shares Update About House Of The Dragon Season 2 Amid Hollywood Strike

House Of The Dragon creator George R.R. Martin recently weighed in on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While the Writer Guild Association announced the strike at the beginning of June, they were joined by Screen Actors Guild on July 14th. Along with supporting the protest for better work conditions, Martin spilled some details about the upcoming season of House Of The Dragon.

3 things you need to know

House Of The Dragon features Milly Alcock, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy in major roles.

It is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood.

The show’s first season premiered on 21 August 2022 on HBO.

George RR Martin announces deal suspension with HBO

In his blog, Martin revealed that his overall deal with HBO was suspended on June 1. However, as the script of season 2 of House Of The Dragon was already finished way before the writers went on strike, it might not affect the filming of this particular show.

Additionally, shooting is taking place in London (with a small bit in Wales, Spain, and several other locations) and not America and most of the actors in the cast are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA. While Equity enthusiastically supports its American counterparts, British legislation prohibits Equity from organising a sympathy strike. If they leave, they are vulnerable to being dismissed for contract violations or even sued.

(House Of The Dragon 2 to film according to schedule | Image: HBO)

When will House of the Dragon 2 release?

The filming of House of the Dragon 2 started on April 11. Martin estimates that there will be 102 more days of filming, which means that the production might end around November. The show will probably be released in the summer or autumn of the year 2024, given the amount of special effects work that would need to be done.

House of the Dragon details the Targaryen's long rule over Westeros. Season 1 captured Rhaenyra's violent struggle for the throne against her half-brother Aegon II. It ended with the devastating death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys Velaryon. The second installment of the show will cover Rhaenyra taking revenge in the form of the infamous "Blood and Cheese" scene from the novel.