George Segal Dead At 87; 'The Goldbergs' Star Dies Of Surgery Complications

The veteran actor George Segal is dead at the age of 87. He was known for his works in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Where’s Poppa?. The actor was last seen in the hit ABC sitcom The Goldbergs. Hollywood artists and fans paid respect to the actor on social media. Check it out here!

George Segal's death

According to the reports from Deadline, the late actor passed away on the 23rd of March in Santa Rosa. George Segal's wife Sonia Segal released a statement regarding George Segal's death stating that he passed away due to complications during bypass surgery. Sonia released that statement with a heavy heart as the whole family reels from the devastating news.

The official Instagram account of The Goldbergs uploaded a statement announcing the news of George Segal's death writing that for eight years the actor has made everyone laugh with his role as a father in the sitcom. Furthermore, his legacy in Hollywood dates back to the 60s, and that his talent has left an incredible mark in the industry. The Sitcom team paid their condolences to the actor's wife and family. The show is expected to release an episode to pay respect to the actor.

Netizens and artists pay their respects

Several media personalities and fans alike flooded the social media paying homage to the late actor with support and love for his family. Many remembered the actor as a young Hollywood star while some looked at the actor's comedic roles in his recent works. One Twitter user wrote about how much the death of George Segal death has affected her while another fan wrote about how much she was going to miss watching the actor on the screen. One fan wrote a long sweet message remembering the actor writing about what a great man George was as she remembered his role in A Touch Of Glass.

I wrote an essay about how I am generally unmoved by celebrity death, but -- George Segal! — Laura Lippman (@LauraMLippman) March 24, 2021

...damn you 2021. Damn you to the bowels of 2020 you evil evil year.

I'm going to miss "Pops" on the Goldberg's. https://t.co/JAax3qN74u — ðŸ’€DeathMetalVikingðŸ’€ (@DeathMetalV) March 24, 2021

I am so sorry to hear about the death of George Segal. What a bright light he has always been -- on every screen, of every size. 87 years wasn't long enough. #RIP @WSMV pic.twitter.com/wLnrIkySZr — Tracy Kornet (@WSMVTracyKornet) March 24, 2021

Saddened to hear of the death of George Segal at 87. A witty, fine & charming actor who was always memorable & impressive in any role. In ‘A Touch of Class’ with Glenda Jackson they match each other line for line - she won an Oscar, he a Golden Globe. A film of charm & poignancy pic.twitter.com/xGftHLewLQ — Melanie Hewitt FRSA (@MelanieHewitt61) March 24, 2021

A look at George Segal's movies

Known for his roles in dramatic and comedic movies, Goearge delivered several critically acclaimed movies such as Blume in Love, The St. Valentine's Day Massacre, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. His work in Just Shoot Me as a magazine publisher is considered to be one of his best works. George Segal's movies like California Split, Flirting with Disaster, and Ship of Fools contributed to his success in Hollywood.

Promo Pic Credit: Still from The Goldbergs.