George Segal Dead At 87; 'The Goldbergs' Star Dies Of Surgery Complications

George Segal, the Hollywood veteran actor, is reported dead at the age of 87. He was last seen in the role of a father in ABC show The Goldbergs.

George Segal

The veteran actor George Segal is dead at the age of 87. He was known for his works in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Where’s Poppa?. The actor was last seen in the hit ABC sitcom The Goldbergs. Hollywood artists and fans paid respect to the actor on social media. Check it out here!

George Segal's death

According to the reports from Deadline, the late actor passed away on the 23rd of March in Santa Rosa. George Segal's wife Sonia Segal released a statement regarding George Segal's death stating that he passed away due to complications during bypass surgery. Sonia released that statement with a heavy heart as the whole family reels from the devastating news.

The official Instagram account of The Goldbergs uploaded a statement announcing the news of George Segal's death writing that for eight years the actor has made everyone laugh with his role as a father in the sitcom. Furthermore, his legacy in Hollywood dates back to the 60s, and that his talent has left an incredible mark in the industry. The Sitcom team paid their condolences to the actor's wife and family. The show is expected to release an episode to pay respect to the actor.

Netizens and artists pay their respects

Several media personalities and fans alike flooded the social media paying homage to the late actor with support and love for his family. Many remembered the actor as a young Hollywood star while some looked at the actor's comedic roles in his recent works. One Twitter user wrote about how much the death of George Segal death has affected her while another fan wrote about how much she was going to miss watching the actor on the screen. One fan wrote a long sweet message remembering the actor writing about what a great man George was as she remembered his role in A Touch Of Glass.

A look at George Segal's movies

Known for his roles in dramatic and comedic movies, Goearge delivered several critically acclaimed movies such as Blume in Love, The St. Valentine's Day Massacre, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. His work in Just Shoot Me as a magazine publisher is considered to be one of his best works. George Segal's movies like California Split, Flirting with Disaster, and Ship of Fools contributed to his success in Hollywood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by George Segal (@segal_george)

Promo Pic Credit: Still from The Goldbergs.

 

 

