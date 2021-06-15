Gerard Butler And Morena Baccarin To Return For Sequel Of 'Greenland': Reports

Hunter Killer star Gerard Butler and Deadpool's Morena Baccarin will reportedly be seen reprising the characters that they played in 2020's Greenland for the sequel of the same. As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to the film that saw Butler and Baccarin play the part of John and Allison Garrity respectively will be helmed by the director of the first, namely Ric Roman Waugh. In addition to the same, as per the article, the scriptwriter of the 2020 film, Chris Sparling, will pen down the script for the follow-up movie as well. The film will supposedly be bankrolled by Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures and Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-BASE

More information regarding the additions or subtractions to the Greenland sequel cast list and the function of Gerard Butler in Greenland sequel will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. Additionally, details regarding the Greenland sequel release date are kept under wraps as of now. The same is awaited.

A little about Greenland movie:

Greenland tells the tale of John Garrity, his estranged wife, and their young son, who embark on a seemingly dangerous journey to find sanctuary as a planet-killing comet makes way toward Earth. In the wake of unsettling accounts of cities getting reduced to debris, the Garrity's experience the best and worst of humanity. As the countdown to the global apocalypse approaches zero, their trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven. The film got a theatrical release during the third quarter of the year 2020 in the parts of the world where cinema screens were operational. The film opened to mixed reviews. As of this writing, Greenland has a rating of 6.4 on IMDb.

As far as the leading pair's individual commitments are concerned, Gerard Butler will be seen in a film called All-Star Weekend. The details regarding the character that he will be seen playing in the film are currently unknown. Morena Baccarin, on the other hand, will be seen in two movies known as The Good House and Last Looks, both of which are currently in post-production. Details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

