Gerard Butler Sues 'Olympus Has Fallen' Makers; Alleges Denial Of $10 Million Share

Gerard Butler has sued the makers of Olympus has Fallen over his share in the profits from the 2013 hit. In documents filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, the actor claimed that he was denied payments of tune of $10 million for his role in the movie.

Gerard Butler sues makers of Olympus has Fallen

Butler accused Nu Image, Millennium Media and Padre Nuestro Productions of fraud by alleging that they did not intend to pay him the profits from the movie, as per a report by Variety. In his lawsuit, he alleged that the makers understated the domestic and foreign revenue and $8 million that went to its executives was not reported. He claimed that the producers earned "tens of millions of dollars" from the movie, but refused to pay him a "penny" from the profits as promised in their agreement.

His lawyers stated that he would not "tolerate" their "misrepresentation and other wrongful conduct." They added that Butler sought his "fair share" from the profits.

Butler claimed that as per the agreement, he was to be paid 10% of net profits, an additional 6% of domestic adjusted gross collections above $70 million and 12% of foreign adjusted collections above $35 million as well as a share from the box office thresholds. He mentioned that his production company too was entitled to 5% of net profits.

Butler, as per the analysis from an auditor claimed, that the makers of the movie provided irregular account statements, understating domestic receipts by $17.5 million and producers receipts by $12 million. He also claimed that they asked the distributors to deduct certain expresses they and deducted full costs from foreign publicity though half of it was picked up by the distributors.

Olympus Has Fallen

Butler was tasked with the responsibility of rescuing the president from hostage-takers as a Secret Service agent named Mike Banning in Olympus Has Fallen. The movie, which grossed $170 million, was directed by Antoine Fuqua and also starred Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Robert Forster, Cole Hauser, Ashley Judd, Melissa Leo, Dylan McDermott, Radha Mitchell, and Rick Yune.

The 300 star went on to reprise his character in two sequels of the franchise London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.